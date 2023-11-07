Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qiagen by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,274,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,568,000 after buying an additional 135,640 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 4th quarter valued at $288,658,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Qiagen by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,498,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,979,000 after buying an additional 434,472 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Qiagen by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,307,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,357,000 after buying an additional 421,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Qiagen by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,062,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,226,000 after buying an additional 814,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $38.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.51. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $51.18.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.79 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QGEN shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Qiagen from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Qiagen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Qiagen from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Qiagen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Qiagen from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qiagen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

