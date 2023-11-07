Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in BCE were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,543,572,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,536,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $662,797,000 after buying an additional 239,750 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,107,000 after buying an additional 4,661,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,200,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,619,000 after buying an additional 496,949 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,895,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,794,000 after buying an additional 90,699 shares during the period. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BCE. StockNews.com began coverage on BCE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. National Bank Financial upgraded BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.43.

Shares of BCE opened at $39.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.08 and a 200-day moving average of $42.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $48.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.6969 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. BCE’s payout ratio is 151.32%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

