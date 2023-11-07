Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $600,000 Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,843 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in GSK were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of GSK by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 33,694 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GSK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,839,000,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in GSK by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,221 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in GSK by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 151,832 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in GSK by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 592,557 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,119,000 after purchasing an additional 28,576 shares in the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK opened at $34.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.63. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.3398 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,553.75.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

