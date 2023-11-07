Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $622,000 Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 158.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,741 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,426 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $28,631,635,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 313.4% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.06%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $283,184.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,269.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,269.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $146,991.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 594,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,116,931.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.