Quantum-Si (QSI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter.

Quantum-Si Trading Down 9.1 %

Quantum-Si stock opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. Quantum-Si has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $176.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down previously from $3.50) on shares of Quantum-Si in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Quantum-Si from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.50 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Quantum-Si by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Quantum-Si by 35.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quantum-Si by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 365,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quantum-Si by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Quantum-Si by 42.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.71% of the company’s stock.

Quantum-Si Company Profile

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of protein detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Carbon automated sample preparation instrument; the Platinum single-molecule detection and NGPS instrument with Time-Domain Sequencing chip; the Quantum-Si Cloud data analysis software; and reagent kits for use with its instruments.

