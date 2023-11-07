QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,117 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 19,462.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 9,731 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $506,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 292,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,301.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 76,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $524,272.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 604,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,132,755.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $506,043.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 292,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,301.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 353,801 shares of company stock worth $2,430,414. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on QuantumScape from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen downgraded QuantumScape from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on QuantumScape from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QuantumScape currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.14.

Shares of NYSE QS opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. QuantumScape Co. has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 24.57, a quick ratio of 24.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 5.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.24.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

