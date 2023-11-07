Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report issued on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now expects that the information technology service provider will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $4.41 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ FY2024 earnings at $4.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.87.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $66.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $52.48 and a 52 week high of $72.71. The company has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 52,752 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.4% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 26,454 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.7% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 202,829 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after buying an additional 17,990 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,214,195 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $82,250,000 after buying an additional 33,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 62.7% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,267 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.22%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

