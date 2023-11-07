Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Northcoast Research raised Restaurant Brands International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.92.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $67.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.28. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $59.55 and a 1 year high of $78.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 15.03%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.87%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 175.9% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,271,660,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

