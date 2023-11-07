Rosenblatt Securities Lowers Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $65.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FTNT. Capital One Financial started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fortinet from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. DZ Bank started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a hold rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.77.

Get Fortinet alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortinet

Fortinet Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $50.10 on Friday. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.34. The stock has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $261,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $439,215.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,801.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,333 shares of company stock worth $3,505,054. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 19.4% in the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 3.9% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 150,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,067,000. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 151.4% during the third quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 51,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 30,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,362,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.