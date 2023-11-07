Royal Bank of Canada Raises Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target to $96.00

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Canadian Natural Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.63.

NYSE CNQ opened at $66.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.00. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $48.81 and a fifty-two week high of $68.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $72.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.7203 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

