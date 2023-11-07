Savant Capital LLC Acquires New Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in HSBC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 231.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of HSBC by 286.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Price Performance

HSBC opened at $37.93 on Tuesday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $42.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.68. The company has a market capitalization of $151.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.60.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $34.11 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 24.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HSBC from GBX 800 ($9.88) to GBX 825 ($10.18) in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.63) to GBX 820 ($10.12) in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on HSBC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on HSBC from GBX 675 ($8.33) to GBX 722 ($8.91) in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $811.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HSBC

HSBC Company Profile

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.