Savant Capital LLC Buys New Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 19,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Newell Brands by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 28,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.16. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.90%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Newell Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered Newell Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

In other Newell Brands news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $137,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

