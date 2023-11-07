Savant Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in News were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of News by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,278,000 after purchasing an additional 276,730 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of News by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of News by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of News by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of News by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 19,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

News Trading Down 1.2 %

News stock opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.70. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.22 and a beta of 1.35. News Co. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $22.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

News Dividend Announcement

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. News had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at News

In other news, CFO Susan Panuccio sold 184,212 shares of News stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $3,862,925.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,993.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Marygrace Degrazio sold 9,754 shares of News stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $205,614.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,899.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Susan Panuccio sold 184,212 shares of News stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $3,862,925.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,993.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,966 shares of company stock worth $5,285,380 in the last three months. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NWSA. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on News in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on News from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on News in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on News from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on NWSA

News Company Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.