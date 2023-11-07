Savant Capital LLC Invests $204,000 in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $39.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.67. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.19 and a 1 year high of $53.76.

Hillenbrand Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Read Our Latest Report on Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.