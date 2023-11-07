Savant Capital LLC Purchases New Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 343.6% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $45.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $37.06 and a 1 year high of $47.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.64.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0088 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

