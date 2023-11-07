Savant Capital LLC Takes $110,000 Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 159,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 24,707 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 251,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 18,193 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $532,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 195,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 11,791 shares in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.67. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $9.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

