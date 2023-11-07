Savant Capital LLC Takes Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WPC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.3% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 141,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,545,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 134,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,083,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.0% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 161,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,885,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the second quarter worth approximately $4,823,000. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPC stock opened at $54.31 on Tuesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.36 and a 12-month high of $85.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $1.071 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.58%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.60.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

