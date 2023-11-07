Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Secure Energy Services in a report issued on Wednesday, November 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Secure Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

SES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.13.

TSE SES opened at C$8.20 on Monday. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$5.81 and a 52-week high of C$8.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.80%.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

