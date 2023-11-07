Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 40.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 164.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 87,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after acquiring an additional 54,505 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 70.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 26,137 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 393,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,734,000 after acquiring an additional 15,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.71.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SIGI opened at $104.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.61. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.47 and a 12 month high of $108.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 7.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Selective Insurance Group news, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 2,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $297,421.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,137,512.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.86, for a total value of $99,822.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,364.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 2,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $297,421.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,460 shares in the company, valued at $14,137,512.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,976 shares of company stock worth $703,804 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

Further Reading

