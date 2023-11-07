SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target Lowered to $158.00 at Truist Financial

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $187.00 to $158.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $163.10.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SITE opened at $126.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.52. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a fifty-two week low of $107.43 and a fifty-two week high of $176.16.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 7,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,155,155.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,556,736.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 23,960 shares of company stock worth $3,682,755 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SITE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $309,000.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Get Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.