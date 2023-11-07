SkyWater Technology (SKYT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect SkyWater Technology to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 42.92%. The business had revenue of $69.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.30 million. On average, analysts expect SkyWater Technology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SkyWater Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SKYT opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. SkyWater Technology has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $248.55 million, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 4.19.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWater Technology

In related news, CRO Mark Litecky sold 13,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $99,541.86. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 347,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,203.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,505 shares of company stock worth $569,984. Insiders own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKYT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SkyWater Technology by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,479,000 after purchasing an additional 296,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SkyWater Technology by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 467,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SkyWater Technology by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 81,748 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in SkyWater Technology by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 271,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 130,352 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in SkyWater Technology by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 67,511 shares during the period. 19.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

