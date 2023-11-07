Stantec (STN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Stantec to post earnings of C$0.98 per share for the quarter.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C$0.05. Stantec had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.23 billion.

Stantec Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TSE STN opened at C$86.09 on Tuesday. Stantec has a one year low of C$63.38 and a one year high of C$92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$88.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$86.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79.

Stantec Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 29.43%.

STN has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$96.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Scotiabank set a C$99.00 price objective on Stantec and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$96.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stantec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$98.27.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Stories

