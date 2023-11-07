Stantec (STN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Stantec had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $952.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.79 million. On average, analysts expect Stantec to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE STN opened at $62.89 on Tuesday. Stantec has a one year low of $46.35 and a one year high of $69.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Stantec Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.147 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.29%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stantec in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Stantec from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stantec

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stantec

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 6,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 41.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 137.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 144.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.