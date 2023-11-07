StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
CIRCOR International Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CIR opened at $56.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. CIRCOR International has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $56.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.84.
CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. CIRCOR International had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $208.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.10 million. Equities analysts expect that CIRCOR International will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.
CIRCOR International Company Profile
CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.
