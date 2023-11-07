StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIR opened at $56.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. CIRCOR International has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $56.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.84.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. CIRCOR International had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $208.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.10 million. Equities analysts expect that CIRCOR International will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIR. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

