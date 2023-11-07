StockNews.com Lowers Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

IONS has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.23.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $46.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.25. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $48.75.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $1.54. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 48.81% and a negative return on equity of 59.17%. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.84 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $451,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,727,196.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $451,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,727,196.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 3,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $173,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,282 shares of company stock worth $834,603 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 228,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 165,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 306,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,925,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

