StockNews.com Lowers Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MX. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnachip Semiconductor has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of MX opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.01. Magnachip Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.07 million, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $60.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.50 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Magnachip Semiconductor

In other news, insider Young-Joon Kim purchased 10,888 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.36 per share, with a total value of $91,023.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 533,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,209.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Young-Joon Kim acquired 10,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.36 per share, for a total transaction of $91,023.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 533,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,209.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.39 per share, for a total transaction of $83,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,198. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnachip Semiconductor

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 7,060.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 15,321 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 26.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 39,691 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 415,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after buying an additional 187,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

