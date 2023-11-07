StockNews.com Lowers Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Aegis reiterated a hold rating on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:RGR opened at $45.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.96. The stock has a market cap of $808.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.41. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.81 and a 52 week high of $63.21.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $120.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.42 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $50,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,106 shares of company stock worth $115,830. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 37.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.