StockNews.com Lowers Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Vector Group Stock Performance

Shares of VGR stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. Vector Group has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average is $11.67.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 73.40%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Vector Group

In other Vector Group news, COO Richard Lampen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 797,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,510.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 7.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGR. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 82.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 148.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 51.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 187.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 52.8% in the second quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

