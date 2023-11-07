StockNews.com Upgrades Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LOPE. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Down 0.8 %

Insider Activity at Grand Canyon Education

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $135.91 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $99.65 and a fifty-two week high of $139.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.27.

In related news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total value of $59,043.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,632.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

