SunOpta (SOY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.03). SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of C$279.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$301.03 million.

SunOpta Stock Performance

SunOpta stock opened at C$5.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$616.20 million, a PE ratio of -12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.62. SunOpta has a twelve month low of C$3.82 and a twelve month high of C$15.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.44.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

