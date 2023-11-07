Susquehanna Increases Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target to $35.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MRO. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.09.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $26.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.30. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.08.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $1,444,551.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,232,811.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $1,444,551.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,232,811.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $1,288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,504 shares in the company, valued at $5,705,943.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 446,226 shares of company stock worth $12,067,164 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,213,856,000 after buying an additional 392,821 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 4.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,618,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $422,150,000 after purchasing an additional 775,533 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,650,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $337,247,000 after purchasing an additional 119,850 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,680,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $231,949,000 after purchasing an additional 111,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 51.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,661,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $231,489,000 after buying an additional 3,291,349 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

