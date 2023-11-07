Synaptics (SYNA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Synaptics to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Synaptics Stock Performance

SYNA opened at $88.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.89. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $67.73 and a 52-week high of $142.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.70 and its 200-day moving average is $86.53.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Synaptics from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Synaptics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Synaptics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.64.

Insider Activity at Synaptics

In other news, insider John Mcfarland sold 5,469 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.98, for a total transaction of $481,162.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,194.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $441,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Mcfarland sold 5,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.98, for a total transaction of $481,162.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,194.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,138 shares of company stock worth $1,621,319 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synaptics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Synaptics during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Synaptics by 112.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Synaptics by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Synaptics by 12.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synaptics

(Get Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.