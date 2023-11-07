Tapestry, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2025 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Tapestry in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey anticipates that the luxury accessories retailer will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tapestry’s current full-year earnings is $4.12 per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TPR. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays raised shares of Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. OTR Global cut shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $27.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.86. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $47.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 41.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 3.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 56.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 67.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 2.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,448 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 13.7% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

