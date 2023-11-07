TC Energy (TRP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.03 per share for the quarter.

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at C$49.72 on Tuesday. TC Energy has a 12 month low of C$43.70 and a 12 month high of C$66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.84, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.24, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$48.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$50.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TC Energy from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$54.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.82, for a total transaction of C$30,604.80. In other TC Energy news, Director Una Marie Power purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$49.16 per share, with a total value of C$235,967.52. Also, Director Mark Yeomans sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.82, for a total transaction of C$30,604.80. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About TC Energy

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

