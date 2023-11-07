TC Energy (TRP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TC Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

TRP stock opened at $36.32 on Tuesday. TC Energy has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $49.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.44, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.83.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $519,894,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in TC Energy by 176.7% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,646,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $149,414,000 after buying an additional 1,690,298 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TC Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,876,349,000 after buying an additional 993,965 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in TC Energy by 2,085.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 639,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,485,000 after buying an additional 610,101 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in TC Energy in the second quarter valued at about $23,612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRP. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Securities cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TC Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TC Energy

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.