TD Cowen Cuts Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target to $28.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Cowen from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Schneider National from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Shares of SNDR opened at $21.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.66. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $31.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Schneider National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schneider National by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Schneider National by 252.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schneider National by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

