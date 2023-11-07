Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Purchased by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,455 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Teleflex by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,750 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Teleflex by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 5,504 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Teleflex by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,058 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Teleflex by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its position in Teleflex by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 8,918 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TFX shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Teleflex from $210.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $272.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.40.

NYSE:TFX opened at $213.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $177.63 and a 52-week high of $276.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.46%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

