Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Stock Position Reduced by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $8,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Terex by 258.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Terex by 812.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Terex by 2,821.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,778,000 after acquiring an additional 714,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Terex in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,955,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Terex Price Performance

NYSE:TEX opened at $47.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.68. Terex Co. has a one year low of $40.50 and a one year high of $65.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Terex had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terex

In other Terex news, Director Andra Rush purchased 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.31 per share, with a total value of $50,070.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,230.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Terex news, CFO Julie A. Beck purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.59 per share, with a total value of $50,149.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andra Rush purchased 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,070.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,775 shares in the company, valued at $876,230.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 9,730 shares of company stock valued at $437,344 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Terex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

