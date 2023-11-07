Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Receives $192.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $192.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTEK. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $152.20 on Thursday. Tetra Tech has a one year low of $131.19 and a one year high of $173.27. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.04.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

About Tetra Tech

(Get Free Report

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Articles

