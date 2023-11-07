The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Position Decreased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,062,567 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,001 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $47,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $503,489,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 98,557.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,841,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,660,000 after buying an additional 10,830,428 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 74,433.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,114,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,343,000 after buying an additional 6,106,537 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 32.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,006,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,229,000 after buying an additional 4,365,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 120.3% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,385,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,711,000 after buying an additional 2,941,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of BK stock opened at $44.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

