The Cigna Group to Post FY2024 Earnings of $28.17 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NYSE:CI)

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of The Cigna Group in a research note issued on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. James now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $28.17 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $28.23. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $334.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for The Cigna Group’s current full-year earnings is $24.80 per share.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.09. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CI. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $300.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Edward Jones downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.56.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $306.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $90.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $292.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.70. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,056.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,056.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,903.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 22.7% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 74.7% in the third quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 15.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 251,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $72,050,000 after acquiring an additional 34,315 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

