The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Envista (NYSE:NVST) Price Target to $28.00

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $41.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NVST has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Envista from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Envista from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envista currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.63.

NYSE NVST opened at $21.33 on Friday. Envista has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average of $31.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Envista had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Envista’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Envista will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVST. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Envista by 2.0% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 42,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 2.4% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 88,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 19.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 845,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,615,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Envista by 10.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in Envista by 59.4% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 233,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 86,800 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

