The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,161,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,077 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $41,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.5% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 30.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of KHC opened at $33.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.47.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

