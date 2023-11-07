The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 25.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 176,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,789 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $8,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Kroger by 360.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Kroger by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $45.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.41.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 51.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,862,699.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,862,699.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

