The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.99.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $121.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $170.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.