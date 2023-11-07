Timken (NYSE:TKR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TKR. Bank of America downgraded Timken from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Timken in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Timken currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.22.

Timken Stock Performance

Shares of TKR stock opened at $71.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.71. Timken has a 52 week low of $65.71 and a 52 week high of $95.08. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.55.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Timken will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $59,293.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,112.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,913,380.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $59,293.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,112.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,168 shares of company stock worth $5,926,337. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Timken

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Timken by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Timken by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Timken by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Timken by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Timken by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Further Reading

