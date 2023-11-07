TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BLD. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $255.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $283.00.

BLD stock opened at $263.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TopBuild has a 52-week low of $140.66 and a 52-week high of $307.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.59.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.84. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 18.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.88, for a total transaction of $230,378.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,472,497.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.34, for a total transaction of $389,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.88, for a total transaction of $230,378.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,497.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,576 shares of company stock worth $2,263,881 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

