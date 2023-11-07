Traeger (COOK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Traeger Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE COOK opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. Traeger has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $6.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $350.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COOK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Traeger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.75 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Traeger from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Traeger in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Traeger from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Traeger from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Traeger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Traeger news, COO James H. Hardy, Jr. sold 6,294 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $27,504.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 946,858 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,137,769.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dominic Blosil sold 7,180 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $31,376.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,413,060 shares in the company, valued at $6,175,072.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,451 shares of company stock worth $315,693. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Traeger

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Traeger by 133,627.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,892,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,496,000 after purchasing an additional 139,787,589 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Traeger by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,134,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,434,000 after purchasing an additional 103,027 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Traeger by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,060,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after acquiring an additional 498,380 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Traeger by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,817,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,976,000 after acquiring an additional 170,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Traeger by 615.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,757,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.28% of the company’s stock.

About Traeger

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

