TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Compass Point upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.18.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPVG

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Price Performance

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Announces Dividend

TPVG stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.03 million, a PE ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.78. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $13.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.71%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -250.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $1,731,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 50,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 60,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 16,317 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $1,268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

(Get Free Report)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.