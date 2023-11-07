Triumph Capital Management Sells 1,862 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Triumph Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 44.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ stock opened at $151.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $365.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $144.95 and a 52-week high of $181.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

